Karnataka: Four died in collision

Dharwad: Four persons, including three from the same family, were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle, at Dundoor cross near Annigeri in Dharwad district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to police, all the victims were hailed from Manvi taluk in Raichur district and were proceeding to Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

Two persons, including a woman who were injured in the incident, had been admitted to a district hospital.

The victims had been identified as Sannagangamma(52), Nagamma (48), Eranna (24) and Hanumanth (37).

The district police have registered a case into the incident.

UNI



