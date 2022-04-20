Karnataka: FIR lodged against Youth Congress District president for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Davanagere (Karnataka): Karnataka Police on Thursday lodged a First information report (FIR) against Youth Congress district president Nikhil Kondajji and several others for violating COVID-19 guidelines by reportedly partying in Davanagere on May 18.

The FIR has been lodged under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for violating COVID-19 guidelines after they were caught while partying.

Along with Nikhil Kondajji, FIR was also registered against Mrinal, son of Congress MLA, Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Others caught by the police were Suhas, Anchal, Dr Hitha, Dr Simran, Chandrappa, and Nanjappa.

Villagers had caught Kondajji while he was partying in a Scout hall. Police visited the spot and dispersed villagers who were engaged in a verbal duel.

(ANI)