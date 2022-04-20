    Menu
    States & UTs

    Karnataka: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.3 crore at Mangaluru airport

    April20/ 2022


    Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday busted three separate cases of gold smuggling and seized 2.8 kg of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore from three passengers.

    The arrested have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf, Rajeesh and Mohammad Kalanad, a customs release read.

    Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was found with a gold compound concealed under his feet, it said.

    The other person Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, the release read.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in