Mangaluru: A 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said the police on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Fazil and was attacked by lethal weapons.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.





"At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," Mangaluru CP added.





The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder has been registered.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner also instructed people to not fall prey to rumours and said, "The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups."

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, in another incident, Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

Karnataka Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakhshin Kannada while speaking to ANI said that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. He further added that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident.

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

He further said that the state and central governments are considering to ban the organisations. However, the organisations cannot be banned based on a single incident. Though the groups were banned in other states, they have gotten a stay from courts against the ban, he added.

Araga Jnanendra said that Praveen was a very good person and loyal to the party. BJP workers feel that the incident happened in their own homes. As a result, the party workers expressed their outrage.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Jnanendra said that unlike BJP workers who have dedicated their lives to serving the country, there are paid workers in Congress.

Praveen Nettaru's mother on Wednesday sought the death penalty for the culprits.

"I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said Nettaru's mother.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that justice will be served to the family of the victim and those who perpetrated the heinous act will not be spared.

"We will not rest till the culprits who perpetrated the heinous act in Mangaluru, that provokes social unrest and discord, are crushed," Bommai said.

Bommai on Wednesday also announced the cancellation of the 'Janotsava' convention after tensions erupted across the state in connection with the BJP worker's death. The announcement was made by Bommai during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state. Nettar was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people.

When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home.

Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.—PTI