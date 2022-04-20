Karnataka: 40 labs fined over Rs 20 lakh for delay in uploading COVID test results

Bengaluru (Karnataka): As many as 40 COVID testing labs in Karnataka have been fined more than Rs 20 lakh for the delay in uploading the results of COVID-19 tests, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan.

"As per figures shared by nodal head in-charge of COVID testing Shalini Rajneesh, during a meeting, various labs in Karnataka have been fined to a sum of Rs 20,20,600 for the delay in uploading the results of COVID-19 tests," Ashwathnarayan informed on Monday.



Ashwathnarayan, who is also the head of the state COVID-19 task force, said that about nine government labs and 31 private labs were penalised for the late declaration of COVID-19 test results.

"The results of as many as 10,103 cases were delayed for more than 24 hours, this includes both government and private hospitals. The concerned labs were fined Rs 200 for each case. Apart from this, five labs in the state have been closed or penalised for sharing positive reports without uploading to ICMR, and show cause notices have been issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples," the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

Regarding the black fungus cases in the state, Ashwathnarayan said that the state government has decided to place an invitation for quotation (IFQ) to procure 3 lakh vials of Amphotericin B to facilitate the treatment of the disease.

"This was decided in a meeting held by the state COVID task force head with Anjum Parvez, senior IAS officer, Nodal officer-in-charge of drug supplies for COVID management," he said.

The Deputy CM also directed the officials to increase the number of tests being conducted.

According to official data, there are 4,73,007 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka. (ANI)