Karnataka to hold Class 10 examinations from June 14

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday announced the dates for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board (Class 10) examinations for the academic year 2020-21.

According to the dates announced by the Education Ministry, the exams for SSLC students this year will begin on June 14 and will end on June 25.

Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar added that the classes for students of Class 6 to 1st Pre-University Course (Class 11) will commence from February 1.

The classes for students of Class 10 to PUC II will begin on full day basis from February 1. And the classes for students of Classes 6-8 under the Vidyagama programme will continue as it is.

The notification also added that the online and offline format of the classes will continue and physical attendance will not be mandatory for students.

—IANS