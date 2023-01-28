    Menu
    Karnataka polls: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law wants Hassan seat

    Hassan (Karnataka): For the approaching elections in Karnataka, the JD(S) and its "first family," led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, appear to be at odds over who should represent the party as a candidate in the Hassan assembly seat.

    Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who had thrown her hat in the ring, has not backed down despite JD(S) legislature party leader and her brother-in-law H D Kumaraswamy made it plain that she will not be fielded, turning the seat into a significant bone of contention.

    Bhavani Revanna, Kumaraswamy's sister-in-law and the wife of Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law and ex-minister H D Revanna, served as a member of the Hassan zilla panchayat.—Inputs from Agencies

