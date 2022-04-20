Karnataka mulls to ban hookah bars

Bengaluru: Continuing its war against drugs consumption, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asserted that the government will shutdown Hookah bars in the state.



During an elaborate discussion between members of Legislative Council while replying to a question by the BJP Member and chief whip, Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Legislative Council during the question hour, Bommai said.

It was Leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, S.R. Patil who drew the Home Minister's attention towards Hookah bars.

In response to this, Bommai conceded that Hookah Bars are the main culprits in promoting drug consumption in a big way among youngsters.

"We have information that some of the hookah bars have become drug supplying dens, we will act tough on them soon, " he said.

"Few hookah bars operate as part of restaurants while some are standalone in cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru. Youngsters throng these places. We are seriously thinking to ban hookah bars, " the minister maintained.

He added that Bengaluru Civic Body being the licencing authority, there is no control over the mushrooming of these bars. "Already I am under tremendous pressure not to close down these jaunts, but I assure here that I will close them down, " he said.

