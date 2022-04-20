Karnataka mulls over lockdown extension

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that his government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid spike in coronavirus cases.

While addressing the press meet briefly, Chief Minister said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. After two-three days, we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."

As per the state health bulletin yesterday, the state logged 38,603 new COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also, the state health minister took cognizance of the black fungus cases being reported in the state.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, adding that it is illegal to hide it.

"Black fungus is a post-covid complication. Those who have uncontrolled diabetes and use high dosage of steroids are vulnerable to this. Those who undergo organ transplantation and have immunocompromised conditions like HIV are also likely to contract this. Such category of people should be more cautious," the Minister warned while addressing a press conference here.

Meanwhile, the state is also bracing with the likely effects of Cyclone Tauktae.

One person was killed and over 70 houses got damaged in Uttara Kannada district due to cyclone Tauktae on Sunday, informed the Karnataka Government.

"In 5 taluks of Uttara Kannada, 71 houses, 76 fishing boats and 271 electric poles were damaged. One person has died," said Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka have been affected amid the intensification of cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

All the concerned authorities are vigilant and carrying out the necessary action.

Tauktae is expected to make landfall today in Gujarat. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the cyclone is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district. (ANI)