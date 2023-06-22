Karnataka High Court issues notice to state govt and BBMP over plea seeking constituting of Planning Authority

Bengaluru: Public interest litigation seeking the establishment of a Planning Authority, Heritage Conservation Committee, and Grievance Redressal Authority under the BBMP Act 2020 was brought before the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday.

A Public Interest Litigation petition filed by lawyer Umapathi S was issued notices and the matter was set for a hearing in two weeks by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal.

According to the petition, Sections 301, 367, and 368 of the BBMP Act, 2020 should be used to establish the Heritage Conservation Committee, the Metropolitan Planning Committee, and the Grievance Redressal Authority..—Inputs from Agencies