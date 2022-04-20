Karnataka Health Minister pledges to donate eyes

Bengaluru: Underlining the importance of eye

donation, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday pledged to donate his eyes on World Health Day.

"The decision to donate eyes on this World Health Day has given me a sense of fulfillment.

Eyes can bring a ray of hope and light in the life of others after our death," the minister said as he registered himself for donating eyes during a walkathon organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Appealing to the people to come forward and donate eyes, Sudhakar said the eye donation proves to be a boon for others.

Minto Eye Hospital Director Dr Sujatha Rathod handed over the certificate to the Minister.

—PTI