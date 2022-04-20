Karnataka govt to postpone Zilla Panchayat, Taluq panchayat election

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the surge in covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election.

"After discussing with officials and experts, the state government has decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election and also thinking to appoint administration in those Zilla and Taluq panchayat," said Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday.



He further said that more than 3.5 crore people will participate in these elections. So the same will be decided in Cabinet and will be sent to the election commission.

Meanwhile, celebration involving Drowpadi Karaga Shakthyothsava has been cancelled as the number of covid-19 cases increased in Bengaluru.

The "Drowpadi Karaga Shakthyothsava" known as Bengaluru Karaga will not be celebrated and celebration has been cancelled as the number of covid-19 cases increased in Bengaluru, said J Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru urban.

Meanwhile, the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have created panic and concern among the public. The state recorded 19,067 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, along with 81 deaths.

Out of the new infections reported on Sunday, more than 13,000 infections were reported in Bengaluru. The overall COVID-19 caseload in Karnataka has reached 11,61,065 and the death toll stands at 13,351.

—ANI