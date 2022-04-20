Karnataka govt allots Rs 400 crore for procuring 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka government has set aside Rs 400 crore for the procurement of 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced.

Yediyurappa has also urged people above 18 years of age in the state to register for vaccination, which is set to begin from May 1.

"Karnataka will procure 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. Rs 400 crores has been earmarked for this in the first phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)