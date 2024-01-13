    Menu
    Karnataka Government Sanctions 73 Projects Valued at Over Rs 3,900 Crore

    The Hawk
    January13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Karnataka's State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee, under Minister M B Patil, greenlights 73 projects, fostering equitable investment and job creation. Bengaluru giants, ETL Secure Space Limited and DhaSH PV Technologies, lead the charge with substantial investments.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru: In a significant development, Karnataka's State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee, led by Minister M B Patil, has given the green light to 73 projects with a combined investment of Rs 3,935.52 crore. The approved projects are anticipated to generate job opportunities for approximately 15,000 individuals, as per an official statement.

    Two prominent Bengaluru-based companies, ETL Secure Space Limited and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited, secured approval for their proposals, committing investments of Rs 490.5 crore and Rs 346.35 crore, respectively. Minister Patil, who oversees the portfolio of Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, expressed that these projects' approval signifies a commitment to fostering balanced investment across various regions within the state.


    Highlighting the inclusivity of the sanctioned projects, Patil emphasized that a significant number of them would be executed in the districts of North Karnataka. This move aligns with the government's vision to promote economic development and employment opportunities in diverse areas of the state.

    —Input from Agencies

