Karnataka ex-minister Roshan Baig gets bail in IMA scam case

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig was on Saturday granted bail by a special CBI court in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

Baig, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 22, was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. Meanwhile, a team of the CBI had on November 23 conducted a raid at the Bengaluru residence of Baig in the matter.

He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case before the probe in the matter was taken up by the CBI.

Baig was among the rebel Congress MLAs, who were later suspended, for destabilising the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

In August 2019, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

Earlier, an SIT, constituted by the state government, was investigating the IMA case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter. The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested.

