Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar meet Cong leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, met with Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), and Rahul Gandhi, former party head, at their home in New Delhi on Friday.

Shivakumar met with the Gandhis in the evening while Siddaramaiah did so in the morning.

After the Congress formed its administration in the southern state earlier this month, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar travelled to the national capital to meet with Sonia Gandhi and discuss expanding the Karnataka cabinet.—Inputs from Agencies