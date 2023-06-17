Karnataka CM 'blatantly misleading' people by blaming Centre over supply of rice for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: BJP

Bengaluru: On Saturday, the opposition BJP claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was deliberately misleading the people by saying that the Union government was preventing the state from receiving enough rice to carry out the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which gives an extra 5 kilogrammes of rice to families from the bottom income bracket.

Tejasvi Surya, a BJP lawmaker representing Bangalore South, published the papers while accusing the state government of "lying."

"Siddaramaiah is trying to mislead people of Karnataka blatantly by alleging that the Union government deliberately changed OMSS (Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic) policy after the Karnataka government requested for additional sale of rice," said Surya.—Inputs from Agencies