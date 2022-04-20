Karnataka And Uttarakhand Rich With Historic Spots

Manohar Yadavatti

Bengaluru/Dehradun (The Hawk): Karnataka and Uttarakhand are more than a couple of thousand kilometres apart, yet they look to be too close when it comes to housing a large number of historic tourists spots. The new concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ with the intention of sharing information on culture, tourism and literature among the pairing states will go a long way in understanding diverse cultures and traditions. A noteworthy characteristic evinced in such an exercise is that despite both states comprising of quite opposite geographical regions and language barriers they come close in sharing the same culture.

A big list of historical places: Both, Karnataka and Uttarakhand boasts a big list of historical places. Karnataka has a historical background of Nanda, Maurya, Satavahana, Kadamba, Ganga, Chalukya, Rashtrakuta and Chola dynasties. As a result the state also has several historical monuments and heritage sites which have also evolved into interesting spots for tourism enthusiasts over a period of time.

Places vary but significance remains: Hampi in the present newly carved Vijayanagar district was the capital city of the Vijayanagar kings. It is also a UNESCO recognized heritage site. The Vijayanagar Empire was also called as Karnata kingdom. The royal regime came into being during 1336 when Harihara 1 and Bukka Raya 1, popularly known as the Hakka and Bukka brothers of the Sangama dynasty established the kingdom. The setting up of the new kingdom has also been construed as a culmination of attempts by the Southern rulers to push back the Sultans of the Deccan beyond the Tungabhadra, Krishna River doab region. Hampi is also known as a city of ruins of an abandoned city full of stone structures and architectural marvels. The stone chariot is a worldwide known emblem. According to the pages of history, Vijayanagar Empire was a prosperous princely state wherein gold; jewellery and diamonds were sold on the streets!

Biggest dome in the world: Vijayapura, formerly known as Bijapur/Vijapur is world-famous because of the Gol Gumbaz. It is one of the never miss world-famous historical places in North Karnataka. The single mammoth monumental building also houses one of the biggest domes in the country. A few decades back one could hear an echo of the uttered word a minimum of seven times. Now, it’s only a luxury of the bygone era.

Historical places in abundance: Likewise there is no dearth of historical places across the state as not only they are spread across the state but are found in abundance literally in all the 31 districts of the state. Perhaps it would be unfair to mention that you visit this spot in this district as all of them have their own significance historically. But to have a broader understanding, they can be listed in the following districts: Badami, Pattadkal and Ihole in Bagalkot, Bidar; Sringeri in Chikkamagalur, Halebeedu, Belur and Shravanabelogala in Hassan, Melukote, Srirangapattan in Mandya, Chamundi Hills, Bandipur, Gopalswamy Betta, Somanathpura in Mysuru and alike.

Astounding historical sites in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand is popularly well-known as Dev Bhumi because of the number of shrines it is inhabited with. At the same time, the hilly state also has enough astounding historical places one should never forget to pay a visit. It looks they are less known to the pilgrims for being hidden amidst the picturesque mind-boggling natural surroundings. Although the small state came into being after it was carved from the bigger Uttar Pradesh the history of Uttarkhand goes back as long as the 2nd century BC. Then it is said to be the refuge of the Kols tribe when people used the terrain for meditation to gain enlightenment. It also remained an important route for trading salt with Tibet. The contribution of the Chand and Katyuri dynasties is commendable for the state’s history.

Katarmal Sun Temple: The 800 years old Katarmal Sun Temple in Almora district is said to be the second-largest Sun temple in the country. It is also surrounded by smaller temples which are 45 in numbers! Hence, it goes without saying that the temple continues to remain one of the most prominent monuments of the state for being a living reminder of architectural splendour and depiction of the bye-gone era’s unique treasure.

Pithoragarh Fort: It happens to be another important destination for history enthusiasts. The interesting part is that the fort was built by the Gorkhas after the town was invaded in 1789. Despite being a ruined site, it has become a hit since colonial days.

Religious and historical significance: The state has historical places which are also being visited for religious purposes. Some of them which deserve mention are Ghuddauda, Dwarahat, Chaukhutia, Badrinath, Baijnath Temple, Narendranagar, Lohaghat, Kalsi, Bageshwar, Adi Badri group of temples and Jagatram. When you name Uttarakhand, there’s no doubt, you can miss Char Dham Yatra.







