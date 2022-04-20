Karnataka adds 1,143 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death pushes toll

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported 1,143 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total number of infections to 9,13,483 and the death toll to 12,039, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,268 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,143 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 642 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 24 evening, cumulatively 9,13,483 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,039 deaths and 8,87,815 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 13,610 active cases, 13,402 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 208 are in ICU.

One death reported on Thursday is from Bengaluru Urban, with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 642, followed by Mysuru (88), Tumakuru (40), Ballari (28), Chikkaballapura and Hassan (27), Vijayapura and Belagavi (21) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,85,008 infections, followed by Mysuru (52,045) and Ballari (38,777).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total of 3,71,879, followed by Mysuru (50,545) and Ballari (37,923).

A total of over 1,34,15,794 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,724 were tested on Thursday alone, and 10,658 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Till date, tests have been conducted on 1,016 UK passengers, out of them 4 were positive, 600 were negative and results of 412 were awaited.—PTI



