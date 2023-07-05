Karnataka, 3 other states have asked Centre to provide food grains under OMSS for state schemes: State minister

New Delhi: Karnataka Food Minister K H Muniappa said on Wednesday that his state along with the others of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan had requested that the federal government distribute food grains from the OMSS buffer stock to their respective state welfare programmes. During a meeting in the nation's capital to address food and nutritional security and the purchase of kharif crops, these states, which are governed by the Opposition, made the demand.

Due to inflationary pressure and monsoon worries, the Centre stopped selling rice and wheat from the buffer stock to state governments under the OMSS on June 13.

After the meeting, in a briefing to reporters, Muniappa revealed that the state government had sought rice under the OMSS in order to make good on a campaign pledge to distribute 5 kilogrammes of rice each person in addition to the entitlements established by the National Food Security Act (NFSA).—Inputs from Agencies