Karisma Kapoor: For me, MOM is Master of Multitasking

Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her digital debut with the web series "Mentalhood". She says there is meaning and learning in every episode of the show.

"I am super-excited and very emotional because there is a meaning behind this show. There is learning behind this show. Each episode has a message and it''s for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ''Oh my God! I didn''t realize this''. In this show, we deal with bullying, gender issues, exam fever, surrogacy, health, and various other topics. So, it is actually entertainment but you also learn something at the end of the journey of each episode, which is so beautiful," said Karisma, at the trailer launch of "Mentalhood". She was accompanied by co-actors Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome. The show''s producer Ekta Kapoor was there, too, as were Aparna Acharekar, programming head, Zee5, and series director Karishma Kohli.

The series explores the multitasking nature of mothers and their various effort at the best possible upbringing for their children.

"I guess I am the seniormost parent over here, with a teenage daughter and a young son, said Karisma, adding: "For me, it''s MOM -- Master of Multitasking. A mother is a master of multitasking, so as long as you know your priorities and you can multitask them, you can do everything in the world," she said.

On why she chose to enter the digital space at this stage, Karisma said: "When Ekta (Kapoor) approached me for the show and I heard this story, I just couldn''t say no. I feel this script is relevant today and being a mother has been the most important thing for me. I always said I''d keep all my awards on one side and my children on the other. My entire career is on one side and my kids are on the other. I think it teaches you a lot and it is relevant to so many mothers, and so many women out there. That''s why I just couldn''t say no."

"Mentalhood" streams on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from March 11.

--IANS