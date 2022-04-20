Karisma Kapoor files dowry harassment case against husband

Mumbai:�Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has filed a dowry harassment case against her estranged husband Sunjay Kapur and mother-in-law here, police said today. Karisma has separated from Sunjay for over five years and is fighting a legal battle for divorce and custody of their two children - Samaira and Kiaan. She had filed the case against Sunjay and his mother, Rani, who holds the family finances, earlier this week, a senior police officer said. Based on the statement of the Bollywood star, Khar Police registered an FIR yesterday under IPC section 498-A (husband or relative of the husband's woman subjecting her to cruelty, section 34 (common intention), he said. The couple had initially filed for divorce on the ground of mutual consent. But Karishma withdrew her consent from the petition in November last year, claiming that Sunjay was unable to meet the financial commitment. They then filed a fresh divorce application. The case is currently pending in Bandra family court. Karisma could not be immediately reached out for comment.