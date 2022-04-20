Karishma Tanna is happy to be in a 'black' mood!

Mumbai: Television actress Karishma Tanna says the colour black makes her happy.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of herself. She is seen dressed in jacket and skirt.

"Black makes me happy," she captioned the image.

Karishma had earlier shared a photograph of herself from a photoshoot.

"Waiting patiently," she has captioned.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", is currently part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

–IANS