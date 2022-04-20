Karishma Kapoor, estranged husband nearing divorce settlement

New Delhi:�The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that both Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor and her estranged husband Sanjay Kapur have agreed on all terms of settlement and only have to work out a few modalities before it�s signed and finalised. �Parties have, by and large, agreed on all the terms on which settlement can be recorded. However, before the settlement can be signed, few modalities have to be worked out� before formally parting of ways, a bench of Justice A. K. Sikri and Justice R.K. Agrawal said in their order after the hearing. Speaking to IANS, senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani who has appeared for the actress said that the terms of settlement leading to divorce would include maintenance of their two children. Holding the hearing in their chamber with both parties present with their lawyers, the court noted in its order that �It is stated by the petitioner [Sanjay Kapur] that those [terms of settlement] would be completed by the end of March 31, 2016.� The court then directed posting of the matter at 12.45pm on April 8. The court also permitted Kapur to meet his two children, whose birthdays fall on March 11 and 12, at Kapoor�s residence or at the venue where the birthday celebrations will take place. �We are also informed that the birthdays of the children of the parties are falling on 11th and 12th March, 2016 respectively. The petitioner [Kapur] has expressed his desire to meet the children on their respective birthdays. He can visit and meet the children at the residence of the respondent [Kapoor] or at the venue of the birthday celebrations,� the court said in its order. Jethmalani told the court that after the last hearing, �they have informed the police about the talks between the parties under the aegis of this court and instructions are given not to take any precipitating step or arrest of the petitioner or his mother on their visit to Mumbai or otherwise�. Recording the submission, the bench said: �We expect the police to act accordingly.� The bench also said that on the first hearing of the matter on February 12, it had issued notice to Delhi Police. However, the court said that in view of the developments which have taken place, hereafter, the presence of Delhi Police is not required. The judges also heard a plea by Kapur seeking transfer of their divorce proceedings from Mumbai to Delhi, alleging that he was getting threat calls from the underworld.