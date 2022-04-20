Karishma and I are in a very happy phase: Upen Patel

Mumbai: Model-actor Upen Patel says his relationship with reality TV star girlfriend Karishma Tanna is going strong. Upen, 32, proposed to the 31-year-old "Grand Masti" star during their outing on the last season of the popular TV show "Bigg Boss". "We are very much together till now. Things are going extremely good at our end since we met each other. We are in a very happy phase personally and professionally," he told PTI. Upen and Karishma, who will be next seen opposite Sunny Leone in the upcoming film "Tina and Lolo", are going to be a part of dance reality show "Nach Baliye". When asked about it, Upen said, "Yes, we have been offered the show but we are still in the process of negotiations. I love dancing and on the show people will see a different side of me. As far as my experience goes, I feel reality shows are very good platform to connect with your audience because you meet them through the TV which is being watched by so many." The "36 China Town" actor's last release "I", a Tamil romantic thriller by Shankar, has earned Rs 200 crore worldwide since its release in January. Upen's debut stint as a negative role was also appreciated by the audience. "I am happy that the film did so well. We all did so much of hard work for three years on the movie. It was a difficult film and the complete credit goes to Shankar and the audience, who loved the film so much," said Upen, who shot the film before taking part in the reality show. Upen is in talks to star in AR Murugadoss's next Tamil film. PTI