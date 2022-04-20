Kareena: 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be having a lazy last day of the year. Instagram images she posted on Thursday capture Kareena, son Taimur and actor husband Saif Ali Khan in a cosy mood in bed.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture… 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year," Kareena wrote as the caption.

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. Kareena is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

—IANS