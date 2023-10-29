Kareena to Ranveer: Indian film frat, celebs mourn demise of actor Matthew Perry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: United by grief, celebs across the globe paid tribute to actor Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54. Members of the Indian film industry also paid their heartfelt condolences after learning of his demise.



Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture of Matthew Perry from his 'Friends' sitcom, in which he essayed the iconic role of Chandler Bing.

"Chandler FOREVER," she captioned the snap.



Actor Amrita Arora wrote, "Chandler (broken heart emoji)! Rest in peace our friend."

On Saturday, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. He was 54.



As soon as the shocking news dropped online, actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Story and reacted to the news white bird, folded hands and a nazar amulet emoji.

Bipasha Basu shared a happy picture of Matthew on her Instagram Stories, posting, "RIP Matthew Perry" with a broken heart emoji.



Sophie Choudry took to X to share her grief.



Sharing an image of Perry, she posted, "As if the news we wake up to everyday right now isn't bad enough... now this (broken heart emojis) Been reading his autobiography and this is just heartbreaking. Thank you for all the laughs & your incredible talent #matthewperry .. May you finally rest in peace though the world has lost a gem."



Actor Ronit Roy also expressed grief, posting on social media, "Absolutely shocked at hearing this news. #mattewperry passes by drowning at his LA home. Sir you have entertained generations including my children and I thank you for that. R.I.P."

Actor Nimrat Kaur akso took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of Matthew Perry. She tagged the image with the message, "Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life," along with a broken heart emoji.



Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role as Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

—ANI