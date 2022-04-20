Kareena shares sun-kissed sans-makeup picture amid self-quarantine

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared her sun-kissed sans-makeup look while expressing her love for sunshine amid self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram and shared her sans-makeup look. In the adorable picture, the 'Good Newwz' actor is seen looking at the sun while she adores the sheer sunlight falling on her face. Kareena is sporting a peach floral print kaftan as she is nailing the no-makeup look.

















The 'Jab We Met' actor expressed her love for the sunshine in the caption accompanying the picture that reads: "Sunshine on my mind... and my face."

Netizens were quick to notice the post on the photo-sharing platform, and it garnered likes and comments by celebrity followers including Rhea Kapoor and Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, Kareena along with her husband Saif and son Taimur has pledged to donate to UNICEF, PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 However, the amount of donation hasn't been revealed in the post.

The star couple has joined a list of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others who too have extended support to PM CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, nearly 50 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

—ANI