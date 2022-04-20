Kareena, Saif blessed with son

Mumbai: (IANS) Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been blessed with their first child, a son, and have named him Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.





Kareena delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital here, a source told IANS.





A statement released on behalf of the actors read: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016.





"We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."





Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like "Tashan", "Kurbaan", "Agent Vinod", LOC Kargil" and "Omkara", tied the knot in October 2012.





Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and shares two children with her - daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.





--IANS