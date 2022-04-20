    Menu
    Showbiz

    Kareena, Malaika bond over ''kaftan''

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora love wearing kaftans during the lockdown.

    On Saturday, Malaika shared a selfie that shows her flaunting a non make-up look in a printed kaftan.

    "Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials," Malaika wrote.

    Reacting to her close friend Malaika''s post, Kareena quipped: " The only thing you haven''t replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika."

    A few days ago, Kareena had expressed her love for kaftan.

    "Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries," Kareena had shared.

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in