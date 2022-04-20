Kareena Kapoor upbeat about shooting in Kashmir

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the Kashmir schedule of Salman Khan starrer "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" slated to begin next month. She says the movie will be "big". After "Kyunki", "Main Aurr Mrs Khanna" and "Bodyguard", this is the fourth time Kareena is collaborating with Salman on silver screen - and she's excited. "We are looking forward to going to Kashmir for the film's next schedule. We will be going there next month. It will release on Eid this year," Kareena told reporters here Thursday at the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards' red carpet. "After 'Bodyguard', I'm coming (on screen) with Salman again, so fans must be very excited. I'm sure it will be big one," she added. For now, Kareena is going to head to Amritsar for "Udta Punjab". IANS