Kareena Kapoor Turns Down 'Nach Baliye 7'?

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor has reportedly turned down an offer to judge a forthcoming dance reality TV show "Nach Baliye 7", saying she has no plans to venture into the small screen. According to sources from the makers of "Nach Baliye", its producer Ekta Kapoor is on a lookout for the fourth judge for the show. And she had her eyes on glamourous "Heroine" Kareena. "Kareena's team got back saying that currently she wants to focus on films and she doesn�t want to do TV at this point of time in her career,� said a source. Earlier there were also talks that Kapoor was planning to zero in on Vidya Balan to complete a quartet of judges on the reality show. Meanwhile, author Chetan Bhagat has already been signed for the show, which will go on air in May. Her sister Karisma has judged the show in the past, and Kareena made an appearance on the reality TV show to promote her film back then. On the professional front, Kareena is prepping up for Salman Khan starrer "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Abhishek Chaubey's "Udta Punjab