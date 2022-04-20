Kareena Kapoor turns 40, wishes pour in from colleagues

Mumbai : Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 on Monday, and several Bollywood personalities took to social media to wish the actress.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most."

Kareena's close friend Malaika Arora posted: "Beboliciousss it's a bigggggggish fabulous at any age … #fab40bebo…. love u."

Malaika's sister Amrita, who is also very close to Kareena, wrote: "Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee… Today you're 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous … To turning older and wiser and us stronger together… Love you tons." She tagged her post with #gutsssssssssss and #fabat40.

"Happy birthday and congratulations on the to be addition," wrote Kajol, referring to the fact that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.

Alia Bhatt wrote: "Happy birthday my dearest Bebo. May every wish you make today come true.

—IANS