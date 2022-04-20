    Menu
    Kareena Kapoor shares a retro pic on mom Babita''s 73rd b''day

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter''s borthday on Monday.

    "Happy birthday queen," Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita.

    Babita''s elder daughter Karisma too wished her a happy birthday on social media.

    "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you," Karisma wrote along with an image in which the daughters pose with Babita against a lush green backdrop.

    Babita is best known for her roles in "Farz", "Aulad" , "Kal Aaaj Aur Kal", "Anmol Moti" , "Banphool" and "Ek Hasina Do Diwane".

    --IANS

