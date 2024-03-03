Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Mark Zuckerberg- Priscilla Chan: Who wore what at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash day 2

From Kareena Kapoor's stunning saree to Bill Gates in desi attire, the night was a blend of traditional elegance and celebrity glamour. Special performances and heartfelt speeches marked the festivities, highlighting the Ambani's deep-rooted cultural values and the grandeur of Indian weddings.

Jamnagar (Gujarat): On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and other guests made stylish appearances at the gala night on Saturday.



Giving a royal vibe, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived in style with their son Taimur.

Kareena looked ethereal in a red-golden-hued shimmery saree that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and tied her hair in a sleek top bun.



Saif and Taimur twinned in a black and white sherwani look.

Karisma Kapoor wore an indo-western outfit that had a mid-length coat along with a satin white skirt.



To complete her look, she opted for maang tika, haathphool along with matching earrings. Karisma carried a pearl handheld bag.



Rani Mukherji looked stunning in a red saree paired with a statement necklace.

Sonali Bendre donned a stunning shimmery black and golden ensemble for the gala night.

'Jawan' director Atlee and his wife Priya posed in their traditional outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the event with her brother Arjun Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi looked gorgeous in a pink shimmery saree.



Not only Janhvi, Suhana and Navya Naveli Nanda looked stunning in their attire.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao posed with veteran actor Jeetendra on day 2 pre-wedding event.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attended the second day in a desi attire.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan graced the night in beige and green-toned ethnic attire.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar twinned in the shaded of black.

Former West Indies cricket caption Dwayne Bravo wore a yellow kurta set for the event.

The Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka attended the event.

He posed and greeted Spiritual Guru Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza.



Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.



Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.



Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.



Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.



She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."



While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

—ANI