Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan ooze royalty on the cover of Harper�s Bazaar Bride

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to become parents as their first bundle of joy is expected to arrive soon. The Bollywood couple posed for the cover of Harper�s Bazaar Bride magazine November issue and flaunted their royalty in style. Saif, who hails from the family of the Nawabs of Pataudi has always been classy, stylish and royal-like. And his Begum Kareena has been blessed with irresistible good-looks. Let�s take a look at the cover photo of Harper�s Bazaar Bride magazine: The wait is finally over. Truly Royal this month with the Nawab #SaifAliKhan and his Begum #KareenaKapoorKhan for #BazaarBrideIn's Royal Issue. Jewellery courtesy @gemfields Editor @nupurmehta18 Fashion Editor @ayeshaaminnigam Photographed by @ridburman Fashion Stylist @srishtitewari A photo posted by Harper's Bazaar Bride, India (@bazaarbridein) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:50am PST Kareena has been shimmering ever since stork visited! The pregnancy glow is apparent and she looks prettier than before. And the Nawab looks dapper. Grab the November issue of the magazine at the earliest to check out a few more stunning images of the Royals.