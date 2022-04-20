Kareena Kapoor rings in 37th birthday with family

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 37th birthday on Friday with her family at her house in Mumbai. The gathering was filled with love and celebrations. All attendees were seen sporting party hats. Sister Karisma Kapoor shared stills from the birthday celebrations. In one of the stills, Kareena was cozying up to husband Saif Ali Khan. 'Veere Di Wedding' star's cake had a miniature of her in a black dress holding a wine glass. The cake read 'Happy Birthday Bebo' and 'You are our rockstar'. Kareena along with other family members sported a casual look for the evening.