Kareena Kapoor not invited to Shahid's wedding!

The D-day has arrived! Actor Shahid Kapoor is going to tie the knot with fiancee Mira Rajput today in Delhi. While many Bollywood stars will be seen gracing the event, Shahid's ex-flame Kareena Kapoor's name is reportedly not in the guest list. When the Tinsel Ville biggies are flying down to Delhi to attend Shahid's wedding, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has flown to London for a family holiday, as per a report in Hindustan Times. During a one-to one with reporters, Kareena revealed that she has not been invited for the wedding. Further, the actress strongly stated that Shahid's wedding was a happy moment which shouldn't be turned into a soap opera or a movie. The actress, who is now happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan, wishes Shahid and Mira a happy married life.