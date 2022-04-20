Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with her 'fav co-star'

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the identity of her favourite co-star.

A new Instagram video she has posted captures Kareena with a beige-complexioned pug. "Shooting with my fav co-star Leo DiCaprio (striked off mark) my Leo," she wrote along with the post.

The actress, dressed in an all-black ensemble, sits on a red sofa and holds the dog aloft in her lap for the shoot. She did not share details about her shoot.

Kareena will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

— IANS



