Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback picture, says 'waiting for 2021'

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the clad, who is eagerly waiting for the year 2021!

The 'Jab We Met' actor on Friday posted a throwback picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a couch, lost in her dreams. She is sported in a white jacket, black t-shirt, and jeans.

However, it is her caption to the picture that grabbed the attention of many, as she seemed like any other individual who is wishing for the year to take a fast-forward and make it to 2021, in the hope of a better time.

While sharing the picture with her fans, she wrote, "Waiting for 2021... "Many of her followers, took to the comment section and wrote "me too", seconding her caption.

Last week, the actor completed her 20 years in the industry, and she celebrated the two-decade mark by sharing the "first shot" taken from the movie 'Refugee.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is fondly referred to as "Bollywood's Bebo" by her admirers.

After making her debut mark in the romantic drama film, Khan proved her mettle in acting, even in her initial movies like historical drama 'Ashoka,' and the family entertainer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in 2001.

However, after many hits and misses, she gave several memorable performances in movies like 'Chameli,' 'Dev,' 'Omkara,' and many more.

Romantic comedy 'Jab We Met,' to thriller movies like 'Kurbaan,' 'Talaash,' 'Udta Punjab,' Khan has delivered a variety of roles. (ANI)