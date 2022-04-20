Kareena Kapoor Khan finds eyeshadow ''too mainstream''

Mumbai: Actress and fashion diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she finds eyeshadow too mainstream.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a no-makeup look of herself sitting in the sun.

"Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!" she captioned the image, which currently has 534K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena''s best friend Amrita Arora commented on the picture: "Hahahahhahahah."

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote: "You are just very beautiful."

On Mother''s Day, Kareena shared an adorable image with her son Taimur Ali Khan on the website.

She had captioned the image: "This pretty much sums up mother''s day and well... every other day with Tim."

On the acting front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" starring actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

--IANS