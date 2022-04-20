Kareena Kapoor continues her ''kaftan series''

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her kaftans, and she once again treated her fans to another picture from her "kaftan series".

The actress loves wearing comfy and cosy kaftan at home, where she is spending her lockdown with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

On Sunday, she posted another selfie in a kaftan. In the picture, the actress looks fresh as she flaunts her flawless skin in the sun-kissed selfie. She is wearing a white and blue coloured kaftan.

"Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries," she wrote along with the picture on Instagram.

Actress Sonam Kapoor''s sister and producer of "Veere Di Weddinga Rhea Kapoor commented: "Texture bro."

Earlier this month, Kareena and Malaika Arora bonded over ''kaftan''.

Malaika shared a selfie that shows her flaunting a non make-up look in a printed kaftan.

"Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials," Malaika wrote.

Reacting to her close friend Malaika''s post, Kareena quipped: " The only thing you haven''t replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika."

A few days ago, Kareena had expressed her love for kaftan.

"Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks. #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries," Kareena had shared.

--IANS