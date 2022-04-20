New Delhi: Hold your breath and grab your chair. This new teaser song from Akshay Kumar's `Brothers` will surely leave you wanting for more. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sizzling dance moves in `Mera Naam Mary` teaser song from the film will set the silver screen ablaze. Akshay who has earlier worked with Kareena in a number of films shared the teaser of the item song on his Twitter handle. In the short clip, Bebo can be seen in a white seductive shimmery dress. `Brothers` also starring Sidharth Malhotra is an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood film 'Warrior'. Also starring Jaqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff, the movie will hit theatres on August 14.
Kareena Kapoor's Oomph Reloaded In Song Teaser From 'Brothers'
April20/ 2022
