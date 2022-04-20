Kareena Kapoor's Oomph Reloaded In Song Teaser From 'Brothers'

New Delhi: Hold your breath and grab your chair. This new teaser song from Akshay Kumar's `Brothers` will surely leave you wanting for more. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sizzling dance moves in `Mera Naam Mary` teaser song from the film will set the silver screen ablaze. Akshay who has earlier worked with Kareena in a number of films shared the teaser of the item song on his Twitter handle. In the short clip, Bebo can be seen in a white seductive shimmery dress. `Brothers` also starring Sidharth Malhotra is an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood film 'Warrior'. Also starring Jaqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff, the movie will hit theatres on August 14.