Kareena, Gaurav Gupta close Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai: Celebrating a decade in the fashion industry, ace designer Gaurav Gupta, with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan in tow, today brought the curtains down at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2015 by showcasing his line, which was high on sculpting. This is the first time that Kareena and Gaurav have collaborated for a fashion show. The 34-year-old actress looked her stunning best as she walked down the ramp wearing a black flowing sheer gown, a piece from the designer's collection, which was in tandem with Lakme's Sculpt line.

Kareena, whose outfit was a playful juxtaposition of Gaurav's signature drapes and structure, said she loves working with new designers like him. "It's very interesting to collaborate with new designers every time during the finale. "I admire the novelty and quirk that new designers like Gaurav bring to the table. I think the fashion industry needs such creative minds," Kareena told PTI. Keeping with the theme of the show, the designs, which were all women's wear, consisted of sculpting with fabric as well as on stage. A huge installation of a lady was set up in the middle of the circular stage. Models one-by-one emerged from the small pit inside the statue and spread out on the runway, which also consisted of stairs. The piano and cello added to the tempo of the show as models walked to its rhythm at Mehboob Studio. "It was an exciting pressure to be a finale designer. It is a first for me. "We celebrate our decade today and Lakme celebrates its 15 years. The music was very unique because we did a very artistic setting. "The clothes are also very sculptural. We kept the music romantic and (such) which fills large spaces in a beautiful way," Gaurav said. Dune-like textures featured in the garments through boning and silver rivulets and large ruffles swayed through the drapes. The fabrics used were mostly neoprene, tulle, silks and georgettes in colours like gray, black, ivory and red. The show, however, was low on celebrity turn out with only Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prateik Babbar, Shriya Saran, Zayed Khan in attendance.