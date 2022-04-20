Kareena and Taimur try pottery in Dharamkot

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur have taken to pottery, going by her new Instagram post on Tuesday.

Kareena and little Taimur are on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police. In a new video and photographs she posted, the actress and her son can be seen trying their hand at pottery at Dharamkot.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned her photographs and video.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she keeps sharing photographs flaunting her baby bump on social media.

On August 12 this year, Kareena and Saif had announced that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

