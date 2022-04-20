Karan Tacker's yoga connection

Mumbai: Actor Karan Tacker, who is currently hosting singing reality show �The Voice India�, is an ardent follower of yoga. Apart from following a strict regime in the gym, Karan practices yoga on a daily basis. �I believe that even simple breathing techniques, if done properly, have tremendous advantages. And given the current age of a stressful and hectic life, it has become all the more important to follow yoga even if it means doing it for just 10 minutes in a day,� Karan, who has previously appeared in shows like �Love Ne Mila Di Jodi� and �Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai�, said in a statement. Karan also likes to share his yoga knowledge on �The Voice India� set. He helps the contestants in overcoming their anxiety and nervousness before a performance by teaching them breathing techniques that can be done on the spot. �The Voice India�, Indian version of the internationally acclaimed reality format �The Voice�, is aired on &TV. Bollywood singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Mika Singh and musician Himesh Reshammiya are seen as the four coaches on the show. IANS