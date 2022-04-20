Karan Patel aka Raman and Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita celebrate Lohri on the sets

The entire cast and crew just finished shooting for the grand festival of Lohri The current track in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein showcases the entire Bhalla family gearing up for Lohri festivities. Divyanka Tripathi will be seen dressed in the complete Punjabi kudi avatar � suit, jhumkas and paranda. Raman aka Karan Patel will share the same look as his onscreen son- green kurta and white patiala- and Ruhi (Ruhaanika Dhawan) will be seen in a cute little yellow suit. The whole episode, like we already told you, will be filled with a lot of drama. Apparently Ruhaanika gives a splendid performance to which the cast and crew give her a standing ovation. After asking Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) to get out of their lives, Ruhi goes to find Ishita. She finds her mother crying and tries to console her. Shagun�s plans are foiled as the entire family realises that Ruhi is right and they all decide to give Ishita her right as Raman�s wife. Well off screen, the entire cast and crew danced celebrating Lohri and partied all night even after the shoot ended. Take a look at some of the photographs we found of Divyanka and Ruhaanika�s selfies.