Karan Johar Was Stunned At My Hindi: Lauren Gottlieb

Mumbai: Currently enjoying the success of her dance film "Any Body Can Dance 2", American dancer-actor Lauren Gottlieb has also worked efficiently to perfect her Hindi, which has stunned filmmaker Karan Johar. One of the judges of upcoming season of dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhlaja", Lauren, interacting with the media regarding it, said: "You'll see an evolution of me throughout this season especially with regards to speaking in Hindi. I'll be speaking Hindi on the show and when we were taping my lines yesterday, everyone was shocked to hear my Hindi." "Karan Johar's jaw dropped on the floor and he wondered 'How the heck could you do that?' And this is the first time that people are going to be seeing me speaking Hindi live." Karan Johar is also one of the judges on the show along with Shahid Kapoor and Ganesh Hegde. The characters that Lauren essayed in all her three films - "ABCD", "ABCD 2" and "Welcome 2 Karachi" weren't Indian characters and hence she had the freedom of speaking English or Hindi with a foreign accent in these films. But willing to establish herself in the industry, she has now realized that glamorous looks are not enough as is with the case of Katrina Kaif who has tremendously improved her Hindi now. Even Sunny Leone is working hard to perfect her Hindi and Lauren can take a cue from these stars.