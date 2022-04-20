Karan Johar Locks Dussehra For 'Shaandaar' Release

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has locked the festival of Dussehra on October 22 to release his production venture �Shaandaar�, starring actress Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. Karan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement. "#SHAANDAARonDUSSEHRA..will release on the 22nd of October,2015..@shahidkapoor@aliaa08 @foxstarhindi@DharmaMovies @FuhSePhantom" he tweeted. Alia, who ventured into tinsel town with Karan's directorial "Student Of The Year", too seemed excited. "#SHAANDAARonDUSSEHRA .. 22nd October 2015 !!!! And it's trendinggggggg," she tweeted. The romantic film is being directed by Vikas Bahl of �Queen� fame, and it's a co-production between Karan's Dharma Productions and Phantom Films.