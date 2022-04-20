Karan Johar's 'status' is 'free'

Mumbai: Karan posted a picture on Instagram Story that shows the director is seen sitting dressed in a black T-shirt teamed with sunglasses.

The T-shirt reads: "Free", while he captioned it as "Status".

Professionally, Karan's latest production "Ajeeb Daastaans" released digitally. He is all set to don the director's hat with "Takht", a period drama. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film marks his return to big screen as director for the first time since his 2016 release "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

